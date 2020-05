COVID-19: Our priorities are to save people from disease, hunger, says Jharkhand CM Soren

While addressing a press conference in Ranchi on May 29, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren spoke on coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "We will take a decision in accordance with the pattern of COVID-19 cases.

If needed, we will extend lockdown further.

We are in no hurry." "Things will move ahead if people of state are safe.

Our priorities are to save people from disease and hunger," Hemant Soren added.