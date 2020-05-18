Global  

CDC issues new guidelines on reopening offices

CDC issues new guidelines on reopening offices

CDC issues new guidelines on reopening offices

As more places continue to open in Las Vegas, the CDC is issuing new guidelines about reopening offices across the country.

They suggest desk shields, temperature checks, and an end to communal coffee pots.

