Australian court grants access to Queen's letters

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:17s - Published
An Australian court ruled on Friday that the country's archives must release letters between Queen Elizabeth and her local representative during the 1970s, a move which may shed light on the only sacking of a modern prime minister by the monarchy.

Edward Baran reports.

The firing of Gough Whitlam by Governor-General John Kerr in 1975 remains one of Australia's most polarising political events, because it represented an unprecedented level of intervention by the Commonwealth.

A previous ruling has now been overturned and a legal battle by Australian historian Jenny Hocking has finally been won.

"It's a wonderful decision for transparency, for accountability of government.But most importantly it's a really really important decision for knowing the full story of the dismissal of the Whitlam government.

It's a story that's been absolutely clouded in secrecy, distortion and so much unknown." Kerr died in 1991 without revealing the extent of his co-ordination with the Queen.

Australia federated in 1901 but the British monarch remains the country's official head of state, although the relationship is usually ceremonial.



