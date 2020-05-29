avol 5.29.20

Themselves and others c1 3 they have the virus putting themselves and others at risk.

Avol kentucky wants you to know your status.

To help.........they are offering safe h- i-v and hepatitis c tests curbside here in lexington.

Executive director, jon parker joins us on the phone with the details.

Welcome to the show john!

1.

Tell us about avol kentucky.

2.

How important is it to our community that hiv and hepatitis c testing c1 3 resume?

3 .

How can folks sign up for a free and confidential test?

4.

How quickly do c1 3 and confidential test?

4.

How quickly do clients receive c1 3 test?

4.

How quickly do clients receive their test results?

5.

How has avol been doing overall, implementing its mission, since the outbreak of covid- 19?

C1 3 you you ... only ... about usually done by calling ... 85920725 ... read back with ... how much ... playing catch-up is ... now because of things being shu down ... just is there a sense of that are you trying to kind of wrap this up to get ... back to what you should've been able to do during that time ... absolutely so all of our service living with hiv how the word all that we were able to d that ... remotely ... via phone and email but testing with a face the interaction and that's what really slowed down ... so we want we went to ... doing any customer no need to go to ... is greater than ever gone away ... from getting the capacity up ... high priority for ... and i were grateful they were been able to do it ... i ... found the letter talking with ... she ... absolutely my pleasure ... we will process details as well on her ... page at a kentucky case that are interested