Sharon Osbourne embracing grey hair

Sharon Osbourne loves the "freedom" her grey hair gives her.



Related videos from verified sources Sharon Osbourne 'fat-shamed' by brother



Sharon Osbourne has claimed her estranged brother David Arden and his friends used to taunt her about her weight when she was younger. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago Sharon Osbourne 'heartbroken' that children followed dad Ozzy into dr*g addiction



Sharon Osbourne was "heartbroken" when her children Kelly and Jack followed their dad Ozzy down the road of dr*g addiction. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published on May 6, 2020 Sharon Osbourne's heartbreak



Sharon Osbourne is "heartbroken" that her children suffered the same drug and alcohol addictions that their father Ozzy Osbourne did. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:44 Published on May 6, 2020