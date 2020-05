Twitter Hides Trump's Tweet Calling For Protestors To Be Shot

According to Gizmodo, the White House reposted President Trump’s tweet which calls for Americans protesting police brutality in Minneapolis to be shot.

On Friday, Twitter hid Trump's original tweet and the White House's repost behind a label for “glorifying violence.” People are protesting in Minneapolis after George Floyd, a black man, was filmed gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Floyd died.