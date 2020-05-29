Twitter Hides Trump's Tweet Calling For Protestors To Be Shot

According to Gizmodo, the White House reposted President Trump’s tweet which calls for Americans protesting police brutality in Minneapolis to be shot.

On Friday, Twitter hid Trump's original tweet and the White House's repost behind a label for “glorifying violence.” People are protesting in Minneapolis after George Floyd, a black man, was filmed gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Floyd died.

In Trump's early Friday morning tweet he called the protestors "THUGS dishonoring the memory of George Floyd." Trump wrote that he can't "watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” and that he told Governor Tim Walz "that the Military is with him all the way." Trump added, "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter says that although the Tweet violates Twitter Rules about glorifying violence, they believe that it's in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.