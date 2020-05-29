Feeding St. Joe Salvation Army (5-28-20)

The increasing need for food across the city due to covid-19, and organizations in charge of feeding the community are doing all the can to meet the increased demand.

Kq2's ron johnson spoke with some of those organizations today.

<<ron johnson reporting feeding st.

Joseph any way they canwe're going to be taking these bags out of food to people that just want to eat.

It's become the goal for many community organizations as of late thanks to covid-19's impact on food supply.more food is finding it's way to many of these organizations.

The salvation army for example is giving out items received through the farmers to families program.

Right now we're still packaging up some of that food.

They say the need for food in the community has gone upour first night we did sixty, and that was about five weeks ago, and then we figured out we gotta do more so we did a hundred and so now we're kicking it up to 125.

And they're not the only ones seeing the increase, staff at second harvest holding this fill the van event in front of price chopper said the same thing.

We have probably seen just amongst our partner agencies 1700 brand new people that's never even used our services before.both organizations say they're relying on donors now more than ever.

Right now we could always use more donations.

They say these small acts of kindness are playing a key role in making sure st.

Joseph is fed it's just nice to see that there's still that good out thereron johnson kq2 news>> the salvation army will be giving out meals every friday afternoon weather permiting through next month.

Meanwhile second harvest has increased mobile pantry events areawide to make sure more people are