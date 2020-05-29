Mom shares hysterical video after Zoom mishap

An elementary school virtual classroom nearly got an eyeful from one of the student’s mothers, who accidentally walked in naked while her daughter was on a Zoom call.Ashley Smith had logged her three daughters onto their online classes, “hammered out some work” and was planning to take a shower before running out of the house.after hopping out of the shower and walking into her bedroom to put on clothing, Smith realized her 7-year-old daughter had relocated herself to her mom’s room.bringing her computer and her classroom of first-grade peers along for the ride — and the accidental peep show.“I heard a small voice say ‘hang on one second’ and then another one say ‘I think we need to hang up, we are going to get in trouble,'” Smith wrote on Facebook.Smith shared a video of herself in a towel explaining the mortifying incident on Facebook, where it has since been viewed over 2 million times.Although Smith said her initial reaction was pure embarrassment, she eventually decided to laugh at the situation.“Do I like, write an apology note to all the parents?” she laughed in the clip.

“Or pretend it didn’t happen or call them all liars and that they didn’t really see it?”.“How is this real life!".As luck would have it, Smith ultimately learned no kids were actually scarred in the making of her video.

“It has been confirmed that no child actually saw anything!”