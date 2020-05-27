YouTuber Myka Stauffer reveals she 'rehomed' her adopted son Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:42s - Published 17 minutes ago YouTuber Myka Stauffer reveals she 'rehomed' her adopted son Myka Stauffer has two sons and onedaughter with her husband James and onedaughter from a previous relationship.She has never been shy about documentingher family life on her YouTube channel .Her adopted son, Huxley, has been a big partof that since he came into the picture in 2017.Beginning with a “big announcement” video in 2016,Myka made 27 videos about her adoption process.her best-performing video was her“emotional adoption video,” which has morethan 5.5 million views and 98,000 likes to date.Myka continued to post updates about Huxleythrough September 2019 — but after that, heonly ever appeared in Instagram posts and inYouTube videos about family life in general.By winter 2019, fans started tonotice that Huxley was entirely MIA.When Myka did post about Huxley, itwas only to inform her followers thatshe was struggling to raise him.Between the weird posts about Huxley’s“meltdowns” and the lack of transparencyfrom Myka, fans started to demand answers.On May 26, Myka and James finallyrevealed in an emotional video that theyhad decided to “rehome” their son."his new mommy has medical professionaltraining, and it is a very good fit”.Myka’s announcement sparked a wave ofbacklash from fans, who criticized the YouTuberfor “giving up on [her] own child”.“I’m sorry but you did fail as a mum ... Youwouldn’t have given up your own child”.Some people, however, weresympathetic to the situation, notingthat things don’t always work out.“Sometimes, our part in a child’s story isn’t to bewith them forever, it’s to be the bridge to get themwhere they need to be … It’s hard being the temporaryfamily when you thought it was for forever" 0

