Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William opens up about Prince George's first soccer game
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Prince William opens up about Prince George's first soccer game

Prince William opens up about Prince George's first soccer game

Prince William has spoken about his son Prince George's delightful celebrations during Aston Villa's 5-1 win against Norwich City in October.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

KMMarti70921300

K. M. Martin @HRHDuchesskate Prince William know about the little girl because it was her mother and father that killed her. The… https://t.co/Lx2N5vJc6v 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

William and Kate visit reopened businesses [Video]

William and Kate visit reopened businesses

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to see how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal now that lockdown measures are easing.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Prince William Has Two Reasons To Celebrate This Weekend [Video]

Prince William Has Two Reasons To Celebrate This Weekend

Prince William is having a double celebration this weekend. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more on why the Duke of Cambridge will be getting so much love.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published
Prince William's 'thoughts will be with' Princess Diana on his birthday [Video]

Prince William's 'thoughts will be with' Princess Diana on his birthday

Prince William's "thoughts will be with" his late mother, Princess Diana, on his birthday on June 21st.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published