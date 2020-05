CM Shivraj calls late Ajit Jogi 'courageous' for running political party despite poor health

Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi passed away at the age of 74 on May 29.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered his condolences on Jogi's demise.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "Ajit Jogi served the state of Chhattisgarh after becoming the Chief Minister.

Even in a situation when he was completely unwell, he ran a political party which is a courageous thing in itself."