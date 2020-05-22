Naomi Campbell becomes first face of Pat McGrath Labs
Naomi Campbell is the first global face of Pat McGrath Labs, as she dubs the new role an "absolute honour".
Njabs_Madlala RT @GLAMOUR_sa: .@NaomiCampbell becomes first face of @patmcgrathreal Labs >>> https://t.co/UkRSnrZvlz https://t.co/pJVfSZtN7P 19 hours ago
GLAMOUR South Africa .@NaomiCampbell becomes first face of @patmcgrathreal Labs >>> https://t.co/UkRSnrZvlz https://t.co/pJVfSZtN7P 21 hours ago
Eastern Cape Fashion & Design Council Fashion legend and trailblazer @NaomiCampbell becomes the first ever global face of @patmcgrathreal |… https://t.co/VgOq5LInz5 1 day ago
Sillvestre Simones Naomi Campbell Becomes First Face Of Pat McGrath Labs - https://t.co/UsM56H8enS https://t.co/eRYAA8Wbcm 1 day ago
BANG Showbiz Naomi Campbell becomes first face of Pat McGrath Labs
#NaomiCampbell #PatMcGrath https://t.co/tKDG1oJGIA 2 days ago
OLAK RT @jeremydante: Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) becomes the first face of @patmcgrathreal’s Pat McGrath Labs. https://t.co/kXwEGOEYQK 3 days ago
Jeremy Danté Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) becomes the first face of @patmcgrathreal’s Pat McGrath Labs. https://t.co/kXwEGOEYQK 3 days ago
Naomi Campbell Birthday TributeEssence celebrates Naomi Campbell with a tribute of some of her covers and runway walks.
Naomi Campbell's most iconic party girl momentsThe life of the fashion party is turning 50!