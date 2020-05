Can keep COVID-19 under control, if people behave responsibly: Bhubaneswar CP Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:38s - Published 1 hour ago Can keep COVID-19 under control, if people behave responsibly: Bhubaneswar CP While speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar on May 29, the Commissioner of Police in Bhubaneswar, Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi spoke on lockdown 5. He said, "The norms for lockdown 5 will be announced in the next few days. As we open up the economy, we have to ensure that we see how COVID-19 shapes up." "Once we open, we can still keep epidemic under control if people behave responsibly,"Bhubaneswar CP added. 0

