Milwaukee Native Makes Music History!

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:57s - Published
Josh Adams is a local producer and President of Mindpool Live, andhas filmed concerts for some of the biggest names in music including Beastie Boys, Barenaked Ladies, Drake and Foo Fighters!

Now with the coronavirus outbreak canceling shows around the country, Josh and his team decided to produce what is believed to be the first audience free show at a major US venue!

The concert is titled "Streaming Outta Fenway" and will have performances by the Dropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen.

Tune in live Friday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m.

Central Time on the Dropkick Murphy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages for a great show and to watch history live.

The event will raise money for multiple charities around the country too!

