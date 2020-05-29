CNN Reporter Describes Experience Being Arrested While Covering Minneapolis Protests
A CNN reporter was arrested in Minneapolis while reporting on the unrest in the city live on air Friday morning.
Police Release CNN Reporter Arrested On Live TV In MinneapolisReuters reports that Minneapolis police released Omar Jimenez, a CNN reporter who was arrested with his production crew while live reporting on TV. Jimenez, was covering the violent protests in the..
CNN Reporter and Crew taken into custody on air in MinneapolisA CNN crew covering the protests in Minneapolis were arrested live on air. The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after a confrontation with police.