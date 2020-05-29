Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CNN Reporter Describes Experience Being Arrested While Covering Minneapolis Protests

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:19s - Published
CNN Reporter Describes Experience Being Arrested While Covering Minneapolis Protests

CNN Reporter Describes Experience Being Arrested While Covering Minneapolis Protests

A CNN reporter was arrested in Minneapolis while reporting on the unrest in the city live on air Friday morning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air covering Minneapolis protests

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndependentWorldNewsSeattle TimesFOXNews.com


CNN reporter covering protests gets arrested on live TV

State police in Minnesota have arrested a CNN reporter, producer, and camera crew while they were...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •SBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police Release CNN Reporter Arrested On Live TV In Minneapolis [Video]

Police Release CNN Reporter Arrested On Live TV In Minneapolis

Reuters reports that Minneapolis police released Omar Jimenez, a CNN reporter who was arrested with his production crew while live reporting on TV. Jimenez, was covering the violent protests in the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published
CNN Reporter and Crew taken into custody on air in Minneapolis [Video]

CNN Reporter and Crew taken into custody on air in Minneapolis

A CNN crew covering the protests in Minneapolis were arrested live on air. The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after a confrontation with police.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:59Published