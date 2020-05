How to Find a Financial Rep During Uncertain Times

Staying calm during these uncertain economic times is crucial to your long-term financial success.

But with things changing constantly, it's good to a have a professional to turn to for advice.

Jana Schoberg from Modern Woodmen of America joins us to discuss the volatile market and how a finanical representative can help.

To contact and work with Jana, call (414) 727-8808 or visit Reps.ModernWoodmen.org/JSchoberg.