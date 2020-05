Shipwreck Sighting! 200-Year-Old Shipwreck Discovered by Archaeologists in Caribbean! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:32s - Published 53 minutes ago Shipwreck Sighting! 200-Year-Old Shipwreck Discovered by Archaeologists in Caribbean! Remains of a 200 year old shipwreck have been discovered by archaeologists off Mexico’s Caribbean coast. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

Archaeologists in Mexico have begun to investigate a 200-year-old shipwreck that was first spotted in the 1990s. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:41 Published 2 days ago