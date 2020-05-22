Global  

What's Behind Biden's 'You Ain't Black' Gaffe?

Joe Biden recently appeared on the popular African American radio show “The Breakfast Club” with radio host Charlamagne tha God.

Biden said "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black.” According to the Hill the backlash came fast and fierce from all sides.

Democrats said Biden’s “poor choice of words” made them “cringe.” Marcia Cardona of the Hill says that there is some truth to Biden's words.

Cardona feels that minorities who vote for Trump are voting against their own self interests.

