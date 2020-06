LadyGang co-hosts Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin discuss their first book and spill on best celeb moments Video Credit: ITK Celebrity Interviews - Duration: 00:41s - Published 3 days ago LadyGang co-hosts Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin discuss their first book and spill on best celeb moments In The Know's Gibson Johns interviews the co-hosts of LadyGang about writing "Act Like A Lady," their E! Show and favorite celeb moments. Watch a preview here! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this