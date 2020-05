'Space Force' Cast Calls Netflix Series a Combo of 'The Office' and a '$100 Million Marvel Movie' | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 03:41s - Published 36 minutes ago 'Space Force' Cast Calls Netflix Series a Combo of 'The Office' and a '$100 Million Marvel Movie' | THR News The Hollywood Reporter's Tiffany Taylor sat down with the cast of 'Space Force' for a virtual chat about the new Netflix series, starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend