Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bejan Daruwala: Famous astrologer who predicted PM Modi's win dies At 89 | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:21s - Published
Bejan Daruwala: Famous astrologer who predicted PM Modi's win dies At 89 | Oneindia News

Bejan Daruwala: Famous astrologer who predicted PM Modi's win dies At 89 | Oneindia News

In a bizarre incident in one of Uttar Pradesh's largest government hospitals, a monkey attacked a lab technician, snatched vials containing blood samples from three coronavirus patients and escaped.

As the number of COVID-19 cases is rapidly surging in Mumbai As per BMC data,malmost all intensive care unit (ICU) beds for the COVID-19 patients are occupied in Mumbai.

Nine people, including a former gram pradhan, were arrested for attacking an ambulance and police team which was on its way to cremate the body of a suspected coronavirus patient at Ramghat in Gopiganj police station area.

The CBI has launched a preliminary probe against the organisers of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi- which turned out to be the biggest coronavirus cluster in the country - for allegedly violating the foreign funding law

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarkKumar3

Dr. M. Kumar Shastry 🇮🇳 RT @ABPNews: Noted Astrologer #BejanDaruwalla Passes Away At 89; Had Predicted End Of #Covid19 By Mid-May Details: https://t.co/v63LwFB6aj… 6 minutes ago

onlynitya

NITYA NAND MISHRA RT @mehtahansal: Ganesha says time to leave this world. Bejan Daruwala, Famous Astrologer Who Predicted PM Modi's Win, Dies At 89 https:/… 8 minutes ago

pro_sohan

Sohan RT @MeghaSPrasad: Reports from Gandhinagar - Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwala passes away, he was admitted in a hospital there, was infecte… 11 minutes ago

Rajat_4_Bharat

रजत कपूर 20 RT @WIONews: Famous Indian astrologer #BejanDaruwalla is no more https://t.co/E8waF3s6N4 20 minutes ago

NIRUPAMACHARJE1

NIRUPAM Famous astrologer #BejanDaruwalla passes away, allegedly due to #coronavirus https://t.co/OtKj6akykg 22 minutes ago

JamesGilna

James 'Shay' Gilna Someone tell me he knew this was coming, right?https://t.co/JxgpSX63fC 25 minutes ago

mehtahansal

Hansal Mehta Ganesha says time to leave this world. Bejan Daruwala, Famous Astrologer Who Predicted PM Modi's Win, Dies At 89 https://t.co/PRrcEipLyj 39 minutes ago

MittiKaLadka

pranay mishra @Dr_Uditraj Famous Astrologer who was also very old & very respected person Bejan daruwala died due to illness. And… https://t.co/urKBzwToAv 47 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: As PM Modi extends lockdown, Prashant Kishor asks if Centre has a plan B | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: As PM Modi extends lockdown, Prashant Kishor asks if Centre has a plan B | Oneindia News

AT A TIME WHEN THE GOVERNMENT IS PREPARING ITSELF TO FIGHT THE CORONAVIRUS ON WAR FOOTING, IT IS FACING AN UNUSUAL CRISIS - ITS VERY OWN BUREAUCRACY. AFTER OFFICERS DID NOT SHOW UP YESTERDAY AND TODAY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published
Congress calls PM's speech hollow, asks: where is assistance for poor | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress calls PM's speech hollow, asks: where is assistance for poor | Oneindia News

India under lockdown till May 3rd, more severe restrictions; PM Modi urges Indians to participate in lockdown; Sonia Gandhi writes to PM: Ensure no one goes hungry; France extends lockdown till May 11..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:15Published