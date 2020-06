Custom face mask is a creepy way to greet the world Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:37s - Published 2 weeks ago Custom face mask is a creepy way to greet the world Say cheese? A digital photography shop in Ettumanoor, India, is making custom protective masks of patrons' own faces. Studio owner Binesh G. Paul, 38, claims the unique prints will help people recognize each other on the street. 0

