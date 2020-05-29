Sen. Bob Casey Tests Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:44s - Published 3 hours ago Sen. Bob Casey Tests Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. 0

