Twitter Flags White House's Tweet For 'Glorifying Violence'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Twitter Flags White House's Tweet For 'Glorifying Violence'
Twitter flagged tweets from both President Trump and the White House on Friday.
Twitter hides official White House tweet for 'glorifying violence' after sharing Trump's post

Donald Trump tweeted about the Minneapolis riots saying 'when the looting starts, the shooting...
Independent - Published

Twitter Places Warning on Trump Minneapolis Tweet, Saying It Glorified Violence

The move by the social media platform is likely to spur more tension with the White House and prompt...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Battle Between President Trump and Twitter Heats Up Again [Video]

Battle Between President Trump and Twitter Heats Up Again

The battle between President Trump and Twitter heated up last night after Twitter flagged one of the president's tweets as promoting violence. This comes after President Trump signed an executive order..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published
George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the US [Video]

George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the US

George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the US Several U.S. cities endured a night of unrest in response to the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Monday. Protests..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:48Published