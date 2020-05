Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:56s - Published 2 hours ago Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to limit liability protections social-media companies enjoy. This comes after Twitter flagged Trump’s tweets with fact-check warning. Trump had claimed mail-in ballots would be ‘fraudulent’ and result in a ‘rigged election’. Trump said, “I'm signing an executive order to protect and uphold the free speech and rights of the American people.” Watch the full video for more. 0

