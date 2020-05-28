Global  

Local businesses open, despite confusion

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Businesses across the region opened their doors Friday, despite not having the official green light from the state to move to Phase 2 of reopening.

0
Business owners and county leaders across the region after governor cuomo took to the radio to talk about stalling the start of phase two of re-opening.

Retail stores were ((supposed(( to re-open today.

Many store owners say they are ready.

They've stocked up on ppe.

They've put measures in place to follow the state's and cdc's guidelines.

And today -- it's unclear if they can re-open!

The owners of big apple music, in new hartford, agree with the oneida county executive: the mohawk valley region met the metrics set forth by the governor himself, and they are open today.

Open, and not worried.

:33 "none at all.

We are open irregardless.

We have to be open.

It's a do or die situation.

We are a small business and i'm not about to let 40 years of hard work go down the drain" some customers received an email from old navy this morning, saying the new hartford store is open today.

But the person answering the phone this morning said they're open for curbside only and waiting for phase 2's reopening.

Other businesses that have




