Kylie Jenner Faked Billionaire Status

Page Six is reporting that Kylie Jenner has been stripped of her title of youngest self-made billionaire.

A new report from Forbes accuses Kylie of lying about her wealth and forging tax returns in order to inflate her net worth.

Last year, the business magazine named Jenner the youngest-ever self-made billionaire after she sold her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

“Forbes now thinks that Kylie Jenner, even after pocketing an estimated $340 million after tax from the sale, is not a billionaire.”