'PM Modi not in a good mood': Donald Trump on India-China border flare-up

Days after offering to mediate in the dispute between India and China, now US President Donald Trump has claimed that he spoke to PM Modi on the issue.

The US President added that PM Modi is not in a good mood over the border flare-up.

India & China have been locked in a confrontation on the LAC in Ladakh.

Watch the full video for all the details.