Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911

Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911

Lady Gaga's new track 911 is a tribute to the antipsychotic medication she takes to help control things that her brain does.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911 The 34-year-old Stupid Love hitmaker released her sixth… https://t.co/h7vDBuvidV 3 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911 The 34-year-old Stupid Love hitmaker released her sixth studio album on Friday. 7 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911 https://t.co/vONh1vdn5c 8 hours ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911 https://t.co/71ulcMyBVo #RileyCamryn https://t.co/kg1K2Wl2Wu 8 hours ago

EntertainMeHub

Entertainment News https://t.co/LKIjLoNFJh Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911 https://t.co/ZPKC3U4qfm https://t.co/79YsvR12wH 8 hours ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911 https://t.co/UAcoaC8LJY https://t.co/oDAS2S6N6j 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

‘Sour Candy’ gets a sweet response: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s collab gets MILLIONS of views [Video]

‘Sour Candy’ gets a sweet response: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s collab gets MILLIONS of views

‘Sour Candy’ gets a sweet response: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s collab gets MILLIONS of views Gaga’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the singer’s upcoming album ‘Chromatica’, and the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:18Published
Fans spot adorable cameo in Ariana Grande's new 'Rain on Me' video [Video]

Fans spot adorable cameo in Ariana Grande's new 'Rain on Me' video

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande breathed new life into our quarantined lives with their new song “Rain on Me” and its accompanying music video.The two pop stars graciously shared yet another delightful..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:50Published