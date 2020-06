KCMO's drive-thru safety steps

KCMO restaurant workers are not required to wear masks, but some are also just having trouble finding the safety equipment.

RESTAURANTS ARE OPEN-BUT SOME DINERS ARESTILL MORE COMFORTABLEWITH DRIVE THRU ANDCARRYOUT OPTIONSCONSUMER I-TEAMREPORTER CAT REIDREVIEWS SOME OF THERULES- AND THEADDITIONAL SAFETY STEPSBUSINESSES ARE TAKING.nat of drive thruI just need a large diet cokeIF YOU HIT A DRIVE-THRU INKANSAS CITYNat of drive thruYOU'LL NOTICE FACECOVERINGS AREN'T ACONSTANTTHE 41 ACTION NEWS I-TEAM SAW EMPLOYEESWITH MASKS PULLEDDOWN-OR SIMPLY NOT WEARINGTHEM AT ALLTHAT'S BECAUSE INKANSAS CITY- THESEEMPLOYEES ARE NOTREQUIRED TO WEARMASKSDr. Rex Archer/KCMO HealthDepartmentThe amount of time thatsomebody is exposed tosomebody as they go througha drive thru window is usuallypretty shortDR. REX ARCHER OF THEKCMO HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYSVENTILATION FROM ANOPEN WINDOW ALSOOFFERS PROTECTION.BUT WEARING A MASK ISSTILL ENCOURAGEDWHEN WE REACHED OUTTO ANDY'S FROZENCUSTARD AFTER SEEINGEMPLOYEES NOT WEARINGTHEM- A SPOKESPERSONSAID QUOTE PROCURINGMASKS IN LARGEQUANTITIES HAS BEENQUITE CHALLENGING, BUTWE HAVE ALSO SECURED ASUPPLY OF TEMPORARYMASKSWHEN THE I-TEAMRETURNED- EMPLOYEESDID HAVE THEM ONPRECAUTIONS VARY FROMBUSINESS TO BUSINESSAT TACO BELL, ANEMPLOYEE HELD THECARD READER OUTSIDETHE WINDOW FORCONTACT-FREE PAYMENTMCDONALDS INSTALLEDPLEXIGLASS ON WINDOWSAND AT BURGER KING- OURDRINK WAS PLACED IN ABIN TO LIMIT CONTACTCat Reid-If you're concerned a businessis not following the rules, thebest way to report it is through311.

The health departmentsays there have been abotu50 complaints sincerestaurants reopened.

