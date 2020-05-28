Gov. Walz Speaks On George Floyd Protests
Jennifer Meyerle reports from Gov.
Walz’s press conference, where he said the state is now in charge (2:37).
WCCO 4 News - May 28, 2020
Minnesota governor calls for end to violence, expects 'swift' justice in Floyd caseMinnesota Governor Tim Walz called on Friday for an end to the violent protests that have rocked Minneapolis following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody and said he expected "swift"..
