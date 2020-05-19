'Fortnite' Season 3
Delayed Again The online battle royale game was
originally supposed to launch
season 3 on April 30, but Epic Games announced
they were pushing it back by
over a month to June 4.
On Thursday, Epic Games pushed the
launch date back even further.
It will now be
available on June 11.
Epic Games, via blog post But to keep everyone's spirits
high before the new launch, Epic Games has also announced a special
one-off live event called 'The Device,'
which will start at 2 p.m.
EST on June 6.
Epic Games, via blog post