'Fortnite' Season 3 Delayed Again

'Fortnite' Season 3 Delayed Again The online battle royale game was originally supposed to launch season 3 on April 30, but Epic Games announced they were pushing it back by over a month to June 4.

On Thursday, Epic Games pushed the launch date back even further.

It will now be available on June 11.

Epic Games, via blog post But to keep everyone's spirits high before the new launch, Epic Games has also announced a special one-off live event called 'The Device,' which will start at 2 p.m.

EST on June 6.

Epic Games, via blog post