Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Fortnite' Season 3 Delayed Again
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:14s - Published
'Fortnite' Season 3 Delayed Again

'Fortnite' Season 3 Delayed Again

'Fortnite' Season 3 Delayed Again The online battle royale game was originally supposed to launch season 3 on April 30, but Epic Games announced they were pushing it back by over a month to June 4.

On Thursday, Epic Games pushed the launch date back even further.

It will now be available on June 11.

Epic Games, via blog post But to keep everyone's spirits high before the new launch, Epic Games has also announced a special one-off live event called 'The Device,' which will start at 2 p.m.

EST on June 6.

Epic Games, via blog post

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

The next 'Fortnite' season has been delayed one more week

You’ll have to deal with a second delay before you can play the third season of Fortnite Chapter 2,...
engadget - Published Also reported by •The VergePolygon




Tweets about this

mxntywtf

mxnty 🌟 if season 3 gets delayed again, i’m quitting fortnite 19 hours ago

xxicekingzz

XXICEKINGZZ BREAKING NEWS Fortnite Season 3 Was Delayed Again until June 22 The Live Event Named “The Device” Is Delayed until June 20th 2020 20 hours ago

Saltuh69

Salty I’m calling it rn,season 3 is gonna be delayed again #Fortnite #season3 2 days ago

RayGunShockz

Shockz1620 RT @JoshTooNiceTTV: so who wants to take bets that the fortnite season is delayed again? 2 days ago

JoshTooNiceTTV

Josh so who wants to take bets that the fortnite season is delayed again? 2 days ago

DBCr4zy

#BLM Crazy Studios - UziFanBoy RT @DBCr4zy: Fortnite on PC is sending the event mails! This is mine who says (in Italian) Fortnite The device. 15th June. Hour 20:00 PM… 2 days ago

DBCr4zy

#BLM Crazy Studios - UziFanBoy Fortnite on PC is sending the event mails! This is mine who says (in Italian) Fortnite The device. 15th June. Ho… https://t.co/ndyHxsU45q 2 days ago

xxicekingzz

XXICEKINGZZ BREAKING NEWS Fortnite Season 3 Is not going to be delayed again 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rockstar Games Honors George Floyd by Temporarily Shutting Down 'GTA Online' [Video]

Rockstar Games Honors George Floyd by Temporarily Shutting Down 'GTA Online'

Rockstar Games Honors George Floyd by Temporarily Shutting Down 'GTA Online' Online versions of 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Red Dead' were shut down on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST. Rockstar..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order goodies, Borderlands movie casts Cate Blanchett, Valorant goes live - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 29 May 202 [Video]

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order goodies, Borderlands movie casts Cate Blanchett, Valorant goes live - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 29 May 202

This week we talk about: - Lionsgate Studios casting Cate Blanchett to play Lilith in the upcoming Borderlands live action movie - Cyberpunk 2077 offering some really fabulous goodies for the game's..

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 05:42Published
Emma Chamberlain's Entire Routine, From Waking Up to Playing Fortnite [Video]

Emma Chamberlain's Entire Routine, From Waking Up to Playing Fortnite

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain shares her entire daily routine—including how much coffee she brews for the day, what she does to take care of her skin, and recording her podcast in her closet. From waking..

Credit: Allure     Duration: 22:31Published