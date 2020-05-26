Global  

Arsenal To REJECT Chance To Sign Philippe Coutinho! Transfer Talk

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 08:41s
Arsenal To REJECT Chance To Sign Philippe Coutinho! Transfer Talk

Arsenal To REJECT Chance To Sign Philippe Coutinho! Transfer Talk

Today we analyse whether joining Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal might be the best option for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, amidst interest from Newcastle.

Whether Arteta could be looking to bring in another centre back, this time from high flying Sevilla.

And whether Everton and Carlo Ancelotti could lure one of Europe’s most promising forwards this summer.

If that isn’t enough hear how Raul Jimenez could be lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential strike partner and how Real Madrid might be targeting Sadio Mane this summer.

Enjoy, and don’t forget to like the video and leave a comment!

