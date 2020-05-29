Woman comes up with genius way to secretly use ex's Netflix account Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:05s - Published 37 minutes ago Woman comes up with genius way to secretly use ex's Netflix account One genius woman has come up with a way to never lose access to a former fling’s Netflix account again.On May 26, Twitter user yellowgengar2 shared his brother’s ex’s creative hack.“My brothers ex had been stealing our Netflix for the past two months now .by disguising her account as ‘settings’ and honestly I ain’t even mad,” he wrote.People were unbelievably impressed by the “genius” trick.Even Netflix responded to the tweet, writing, “Respect”.Yellowgengar2’s brother’s ex Marisa seems to have spotted the tweet about her.In the comments, she wrote, “Thanks for not changing the password even after knowing”.“I gotchu bro,” Yellowgengar2 responded 0

