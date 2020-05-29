Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman comes up with genius way to secretly use ex's Netflix account

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Woman comes up with genius way to secretly use ex's Netflix account

Woman comes up with genius way to secretly use ex's Netflix account

One genius woman has come up with a way to never lose access to a former fling’s Netflix account again.On May 26, Twitter user yellowgengar2 shared his brother’s ex’s creative hack.“My brothers ex had been stealing our Netflix for the past two months now .by disguising her account as ‘settings’ and honestly I ain’t even mad,” he wrote.People were unbelievably impressed by the “genius” trick.Even Netflix responded to the tweet, writing, “Respect”.Yellowgengar2’s brother’s ex Marisa seems to have spotted the tweet about her.In the comments, she wrote, “Thanks for not changing the password even after knowing”.“I gotchu bro,” Yellowgengar2 responded

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this