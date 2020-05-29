Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Rescinds Thousands of Job Offers Amid Pandemic: Report

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Google Rescinds Thousands of Job Offers Amid Pandemic: Report

Google Rescinds Thousands of Job Offers Amid Pandemic: Report

More than 2,000 people who thought they had a job with the tech giant now do not, according to The New York Times.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sNerf

sNerf Google Rescinds Offers To Thousands of Contract Workers: https://t.co/9HDpzXRN8h 2 minutes ago

slashdot

Slashdot Google Rescinds Offers To Thousands of Contract Workers https://t.co/cJl7riN3Zf 4 minutes ago

newtman

newtman Google Rescinds Offers to Thousands of Contract Workers https://t.co/LBWhVRP4C8 5 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Google reportedly rescinds job offers for thousands of contractors and temporary workers https://t.co/LbaExPXEvj 5 minutes ago

stevedahnke

stevedahnke Google Rescinds Offers to Thousands of Contract Workers - The New York Times - https://t.co/QrfjWBjT3D via @shareaholic 9 minutes ago

bikrampathania

Bikramjeet Singh Google Rescinds Thousands of Job Offers Amid Pandemic: Report https://t.co/nFh87pAfdQ 11 minutes ago

LPT365

IG: LPT365 Google reportedly rescinds job offers for thousands of contractors and temporary workers https://t.co/keqgAjWZcj 12 minutes ago

victrola78

VictorVictrola Google reportedly rescinds job offers for thousands of contractors and temporary workers https://t.co/zNa0tFiZ9v 13 minutes ago