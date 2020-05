On Thursday, Delray Beach police chief Javaro Sims released a video concerning the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

COMMUNITY, FOLLOWING WHATHAPPENED IN MINNEAPOLIS."THERE IS NO TRAINING AT THISPOLICE DEPARTMENT THAT TEACHESTHIS TYPE OF ACTION." AT THISPOLICE DEPARTMENT WE WILLCONTINUE TO BUILD COMMUNITYTRUST.

AND BE WILLING TOQUESTION AND DENOUNCE ACTIONSTHAT ARE WRONG." IN HISMESSAGE, CHIEF SIMS ALSO SAIDHE STANDS WITH THE MINNEAPOLISPOLICE CHIEF FOR THE SWIFTACTION TAKEN AFTER LLOYD'SDEATH-- REFERRING TO THE FOUROFFICERS WHO WERE FIRED.

HEALSO EXPRESSED SYMPATHY FORTHE MAN'S FAMI