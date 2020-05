Steve's Ride: Good Greek Moving & Storage donates to 'worthy cause'

Good Greek Moving & Storage, which sponsors Steve's Ride, makes a generous donation to the American Red Cross.

RIGHT NOW A WPTV TRADITION ISCONTINUING - WITH A TWIST.FIRST ALERT CHIEFMETEOROLOGIST STEVE WEAGLE ISDRUMMING UP SUPPORT FOR THERED CROSS WITH HIS*VIRTUA*RIDE FOR THE RED CROSS.LET'S GET OUT LIVE TO STEVERIGHT NOW...I'M OUT HERE WITH ONE OF THERED CROSS' EMERGENCY RESPONSEVEHICLES.

THE ORGANIZATIONSAYS THESE VEHICLES AREPRE-POSITIONED AROUND THECOUNTRY AND CAN RAPIDLY DEPLOYTO HELP WITH A DISASTER RELIEFOPERATION.

DONATIONS FROM ONEOF MY PREVIOUS RIDES HELPEDTHE RED CROSS PURCHASE THISEMERGENCY RESPONSE VEHICLE.

ITREALLY SHOWS THE POWER OF THEDONATIONS THAT ARE COMING IN!ONE DONOR THAT CONTINUES TOSTEP UP YEAR AFTER YEAR ISGOOD GREEK MOVING AND STORAGE.THIS YEAR THEY ARE A MAINSPONSOR AGAIN.

YESTERDAY I GOTTHE CHANCE TO SAY THANK YOU... VIRTUALLY.WELL THANKS SPERO FORSUPPORTING THE RIDE AGAIN, WEREALLY APPRECIATE IT.

YOU'VEBEEN INVOLVED FOR SO MANYYEARS NOW.

IT'S A LITTLEDIFFERENT THIS YEAR BECAUSEI'M ACTUALLY NOT BIKING.

IT'SVIRTUAL BECAUSE OF THE VIRUS.WE REALLY APPRECIATE YOUR HELPAND BIG YOUR SUPPORT.

YOU'VEBEEN A MAIN SPONSOR FOR QUITEA WHILE NOW.

IT'S ALSO ANHONOR AND A PLEASURE WORKINGWITH GUYS.

AND OF COURSE, VERYWORTHY CAUSE.*YO* CAN HELP TOO.

EVERYDONATION HELPS, NO MATTER HOWBIG OR SMALL.

JUST HEAD TOWPTV DOT COM SLASH RIDE.

YOUCAN ALSO MAKE A DONATION BTEXTING WPTV5 TO 4-1-4-1-1.

ORYOU CAN CALL THE RED CROSSTELETHON AT 561-223-4411.

THEPHONE LINES WILL BE OPEN FROM11 A-M TO NOON ... AND AGAINFROM 4 P-M TO 6:30 P- M...TODAY AND TOMORROW.PLEASE KEEP THE DONATIONSCOMING.

WE HAVE A LITTLE MORETHAN 24 HOURS LEFT INVIRTUAL RIDE.

