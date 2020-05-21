World Health Organization Shifts Focus to New COVID-19 Hotspots

World Health Organization Shifts Focus to New COVID-19 Hotspots Russia, Africa, the Americas, parts of South Asia and a few countries in Europe are among the regions being monitored.

WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove, via CNN The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projects that the death toll will reach 123,000 in the U.S. by June 20.

Experts maintain that public behavior will play a key role in the prevention of a resurgence.

Behavioral changes have proven successful in China, Australia and New Zealand.