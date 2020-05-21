World Health Organization Shifts
Focus to New COVID-19 Hotspots Russia, Africa, the Americas, parts of
South Asia and a few countries in Europe
are among the regions being monitored.
WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove, via CNN The Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) projects that the death toll
will reach 123,000 in the U.S. by June 20.
Experts maintain that public
behavior will play a key role in
the prevention of a resurgence.
Behavioral changes have
proven successful in China,
Australia and New Zealand.