Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World Health Organization Shifts Focus to New COVID-19 Hotspots

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published
World Health Organization Shifts Focus to New COVID-19 Hotspots

World Health Organization Shifts Focus to New COVID-19 Hotspots

World Health Organization Shifts Focus to New COVID-19 Hotspots Russia, Africa, the Americas, parts of South Asia and a few countries in Europe are among the regions being monitored.

WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove, via CNN The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projects that the death toll will reach 123,000 in the U.S. by June 20.

Experts maintain that public behavior will play a key role in the prevention of a resurgence.

Behavioral changes have proven successful in China, Australia and New Zealand.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo On Catching COVID-19 At Airports: ‘The Feds Are Letting Us Down, So I Have To Step In’

A day after the World Health Organization announced the worst 24-hour increase of more than 100,000...
CBS 2 - Published

South America is a new COVID 'epicentre', African deaths still low: WHO

South America has become a new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic with Brazil hardest-hit, while...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WHO launches alliance to share COVID-19 tools [Video]

WHO launches alliance to share COVID-19 tools

Thirty-seven countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) appealed on Friday for common ownership of vaccines, medicines and diagnostic tools to tackle the global coronavirus pandemic, taking aim..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
WHO laucnhes alliance to share COVID-19 tools [Video]

WHO laucnhes alliance to share COVID-19 tools

Thirty-seven countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) appealed on Friday for common ownership of vaccines, medicines and diagnostic tools to tackle the global coronavirus pandemic, taking aim..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published