Chancellor Rishi Sunak gives an update on the furlough scheme that will see businesses start to contribute to employees' wages and says the Government will not rush the easing of lockdown.

All you need to know from the May 29 Covid-19 briefing

· Flipboard Briefing is a digital "personal magazine" that delivers news and content to your phone...

Premier Doug Ford is expected to unveil the province’s new COVID-19 testing strategy during his...