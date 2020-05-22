All you need to know from the May 29 Covid-19 briefing
Chancellor Rishi Sunak gives an update on the furlough scheme that will see businesses start to contribute to employees' wages and says the Government will not rush the easing of lockdown.
Trump Announces US Will End 'Policy Exemptions' For Hong KongPresident Trump held a briefing.
Trump Announces 'Termination' Of Relationship With WHOPresident Trump held a briefing.