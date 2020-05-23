Khloe Kardashian finally addresses her dramatically different look Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 16 hours ago Khloe Kardashian finally addresses her dramatically different look Khloe Kardashian set the internet ablaze when she shared a simple photo to Instagram and the flame has been burning for a full week.Fans said she looked drastically different, and for the most part, she ignored that feedback.She continued posting more photos without responding to any of the comments.After sharing a second selfie, fans didn’t stop questioning her.Khloe didn’t hesitate to offer a quick clapback this time.“From my weekly face transplant clearly,” she wrote.That response didn’t satisfy many fans — some accused her of either getting plastic surgery in quarantine or heavily editing her photos 0

