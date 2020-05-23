Global  

Khloe Kardashian finally addresses her dramatically different look

Khloe Kardashian finally addresses her dramatically different look

Khloe Kardashian finally addresses her dramatically different look

Khloe Kardashian set the internet ablaze when she shared a simple photo to Instagram and the flame has been burning for a full week.Fans said she looked drastically different, and for the most part, she ignored that feedback.She continued posting more photos without responding to any of the comments.After sharing a second selfie, fans didn’t stop questioning her.Khloe didn’t hesitate to offer a quick clapback this time.“From my weekly face transplant clearly,” she wrote.That response didn’t satisfy many fans — some accused her of either getting plastic surgery in quarantine or heavily editing her photos

