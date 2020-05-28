Costco Looking To Bring Back Samples By In Mid-June
One of Costco's most popular features -- which had to be removed due to the health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic -- could be coming back soon, but in a very different format.
Attention Shoppers: Free Samples Are Set to Return to Costco in JuneFor those looking for a free snack while getting their shopping done, Costco says it will be bringing back their popular free samples shortly. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
