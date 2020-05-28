Costco Looking To Bring Back Samples By In Mid-June

Global  

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:30s
One of Costco's most popular features -- which had to be removed due to the health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic -- could be coming back soon, but in a very different format.

Costco plans to bring back samples after suspending the free snacks due to coronavirus pandemic

Costco plans to start bringing back its free food samples in mid-June with some changes. Sampling was...
Costco To Resume Free Samples In June

Costco Wholesale Corp. will resume its free in-store samples from mid-June, but with some changes....
Attention Shoppers: Free Samples Are Set to Return to Costco in June

For those looking for a free snack while getting their shopping done, Costco says it will be bringing back their popular free samples shortly. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Costco bringing back free samples

