Biden: 'We are a country with an open wound'

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Friday expressed his concern for the nation follwing the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying that the "soul of America is at stake."

"You know it is a list that dates back more than 400 years, black men, black women, black children, the original sin of this country still stains our nation today," Biden said.

A Minneapolis police officer who pinned an unarmed black man with a knee to the throat before the man died has been arrested and charged with murder, a prosecutor said on Friday, after three nights of violent protests in the Midwestern city sparked by the death.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who is seen on a bystander's cellphone video kneeling on George Floyd's neck on Monday before he died, has been charged with third-degree murder, Mike Freeman, Hennepin County attorney, told a news briefing.



