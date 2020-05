Shadow chancellor reacts to UK’s furlough changes

Labour’s shadow chancellor, Anneliese Dodds has welcomed the changes announced earlier by Rishi Sunak, but is concerned that a “one-size-fits-all” approach to the furlough and self-employment schemes could lead to big job losses.

Report by Patelr.

