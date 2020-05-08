Happy Birthday, Remy Ma! (Saturday, May 30)

Global  

Reminisce Smith, also known as Remy Ma, was born on May 30, 1980, and turns 40.

She was born in The Bronx, New York.

The rapper was a member of Fat Joe’s group, Terror Squad.

The group's popular single, "Lean Back," topped the 'Billboard' Hot 100 chart.

Remy released her debut album, ‘There’s Something About Remy: Based on a True Story,’ in 2006.

She is known for singles, “All the Way Up,” "Shether," and more.

Remy won the BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist in both 2005 and 2017.

The Grammy-nominated rapper starred on 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' with her husband, Papoose.

