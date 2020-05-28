Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook
Shouldn’t Be the ‘Arbiter of Truth’ Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly sided
with Donald Trump in his recent feud against Twitter.
Twitter came under fire by the president after
fact-checking his tweet about mail-in ballot fraud,
as well as censoring his tweet that threatened
violence against Minneapolis protesters.
In an interview with CNBC, Zuckerberg said
that Facebook and other internet platforms
should not act as the “arbiter of truth.” Mark Zuckerberg,
via CNBC Zuckerberg then called political
speech a “sensitive [part]” of
democracy, implying politicians
should not be fact-checked.
Mark Zuckerberg,
via CNBC Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has since
fired back at Zuckerberg’s comments,
saying the platform’s intention is to
allow people to “judge for themselves.” Jack Dorsey,
via Twitter