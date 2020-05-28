Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Shouldn’t Be the ‘Arbiter of Truth’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly sided with Donald Trump in his recent feud against Twitter.

Twitter came under fire by the president after fact-checking his tweet about mail-in ballot fraud, as well as censoring his tweet that threatened violence against Minneapolis protesters.

In an interview with CNBC, Zuckerberg said that Facebook and other internet platforms should not act as the “arbiter of truth.” Mark Zuckerberg, via CNBC Zuckerberg then called political speech a “sensitive [part]” of democracy, implying politicians should not be fact-checked.

Mark Zuckerberg, via CNBC Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has since fired back at Zuckerberg’s comments, saying the platform’s intention is to allow people to “judge for themselves.” Jack Dorsey, via Twitter