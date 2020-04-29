Trump's Coronavirus Postcards Cost The Post Office $28 Million

The White House sent postcards listing health guidelines for the coronavirus to 130 million households.

The postcards contained "President Trump's coronavirus guidelines for America".

The cost of this endeavor for the agency who is already facing a financial crisis was $28 million.

President Trump has now announced he won't sign a bailout for the USPS unless they agree to raise prices on customers.

A Postal Service official told Business Insider that the postcards cost $4.6 million to print and another $23.4 million to mail.

Government watchdog groups decried the mailers as "self-promotion" on Trump's part.