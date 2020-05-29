Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George Floyd

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George Floyd

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George Floyd

The Minneapolis police officer who restrained an unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck has been arrested.

According to Reuters, officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder.

The victim, 46-year-old George Floyd died a short time after Chauvin knelt on his throat for five minutes.

Cellphone footage shows Floyd repeatedly gasping for air while pleading to Chauvin who is kneeling on his neck.

Floyd pleads “Please, I can’t breathe.” After several minutes, Floyd gradually grows quiet and ceases to move.

Floyd's death has sparked three days and nights of protests and riots in Minneapolis and other cities across the country.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody In George Floyd’s Death

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldJust JaredNews24


BREAKING: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Finally Arrested + Charged W/ Murder Of George Floyd

BREAKING: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Finally Arrested + Charged W/ Murder Of George FloydAfter days of online and in-person protests throughout Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd,...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Just JaredNews24



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Senator Ted Cruz Speaks Out Against Arrest Of A CNN Crew During Protests In Minnesota [Video]

Senator Ted Cruz Speaks Out Against Arrest Of A CNN Crew During Protests In Minnesota

Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke out against the arrest of a CNN crew during protests over the death of George Floyd. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:44Published
Officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck has been charged with his murder [Video]

Officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck has been charged with his murder

The former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before his death has now been charged with the man's murder, authorities announced Friday.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:44Published