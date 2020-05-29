Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George Floyd

The Minneapolis police officer who restrained an unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck has been arrested.

According to Reuters, officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder.

The victim, 46-year-old George Floyd died a short time after Chauvin knelt on his throat for five minutes.

Cellphone footage shows Floyd repeatedly gasping for air while pleading to Chauvin who is kneeling on his neck.

Floyd pleads “Please, I can’t breathe.” After several minutes, Floyd gradually grows quiet and ceases to move.

Floyd's death has sparked three days and nights of protests and riots in Minneapolis and other cities across the country.