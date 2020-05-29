Global  

Ex-officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck charged with 3rd-degree murder

The former Minneapolis police officer is now facing a murder charge in George Floyd's death.

Ex-Police Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck Is Arrested And Faces Charges

The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed pinning George Floyd to the...
Minnesota County Attorney Defends Speed of Charging Officer in George Floyd Killing, Anticipates Charges Against Other Cops

Hennepin County Attorney *Mike Freeman* held a press conference Friday afternoon announcing that...
Related videos from verified sources

Officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck has been charged with his murder [Video]

Officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck has been charged with his murder

The former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before his death has now been charged with the man's murder, authorities announced Friday.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:44Published
Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death [Video]

Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death

Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death On May 29, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to publicly address the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published