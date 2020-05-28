Protest for George Floyd at Union Square in Manhattan
Protest for George Floyd started at Union Square in Manhattan and then moved around the area on Thursday (May 28).
Bunbun⁷ 🐳 ➻ BLM RT @JoeJBBuckley: Minneapolis bus drivers are refusing to use buses to take protestors to jail:
"As a transit worker and union member, I r… 17 seconds ago
Rob McDonald RT @SeattleTRU: “As a transit worker & union member, I refuse to transport my class & radical youth [to jail]. An injury to one is an injur… 37 seconds ago
Kent Mori RT @SamidounPP: In addition to Thursday's protest, a "WE CAN’T BREATHE Rally + Vigil" is planned for Foley Square on Friday at 4 p.m., and… 9 minutes ago
Sunday Fall RT @ABC7NY: UPDATE: At least 40 people were arrested as protesters gathered in Union Square and moved toward City Hall following the police… 9 minutes ago
Another Protest Planned In NYC Over George Floyd's Death After Roughly 70 Arrested At Union Square DemonstrationProtests over George Floyd's death have spread to other U.S. cities, including right here in New York. CBS2's John Dias reports.
At Least 40 Arrested At NYC Protest Over George Floyd's DeathDozens of people were arrested Thursday at a New York City protest over George Floyd's death; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.