Protest for George Floyd at Union Square in Manhattan

Protest for George Floyd started at Union Square in Manhattan and then moved around the area on Thursday (May 28).

Several Arrests Made At Union Square Protest Over George Floyd’s Death

The NYPD says at least five people have been arrested for civil disobedience. 
Another Protest Planned In NYC Over George Floyd’s Death After Roughly 70 Arrested At Union Square Demonstration

Protests over George Floyd's death have spread to other U.S. cities, including right here in New...
Protests over George Floyd's death have spread to other U.S. cities, including right here in New York. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Dozens of people were arrested Thursday at a New York City protest over George Floyd's death; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

